No heavy rainfall is forecast over the coming days. / Philip Doyle

Friday

Friday morning will be cloudy, as some spells of light rain fall across eastern counties, Met Éireann has forescast. Some of these showers may develop into heavy rain locally.

It is expected to remain dry in other areas of the country, with highest temperatures reaching 15°C to 20°C.

Temperatures could drop as low as 5°C on Friday night.

Saturday

The day should stay mostly dry, even if overcast in the northwest. There may be showers in coastal areas.

Met Éirean is predicting highest temperatures to reach 15°C to 21°C in light breezes, staying warmest in the southeast.

Sunday

Most areas should avoid rain on Sunday, with varying cloud cover and some isolated showers.

Highest temperatures of 19°C to 22°C are to be expected.

Management notes

Beef

This week, Adam Woods covers the steps you should take if you find yourself in a grass deficit, hitting under-16-month bull targets and creating a fodder budget going into the winter.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan’s dairy notes take a look at coping with low grass covers across the farm, assessing silage stocks and the opening of the grassland farmer of the year competition.

Sheep

The sheep notes have Darren Carty’s thoughts on the rising number of poorly fleshed lambs being presented for slaughter, variable levels of grass growth on sheep farms and the final batch of the orf vaccine Scabivax Forte being released on to the market.

Tillage

The first plantings, oilseed rape establishment and best practice when cultivating stubble are all covered by Andy Doyle in this week’s tillage notes.