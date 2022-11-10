There will be some showers over the coming days, but heavy downpours are not expected. / Tommy Moyles

Friday

Met Éireann expects the day to remain mostly cloudy with some rainy spells along the west, but it should stay mostly dry in eastern counties.

Some areas will feel strong southerly winds in the morning, which should ease in strength into the afternoon.

Highest daytime temperatures of 14°C to 17°C will drop to between 10°C to 13°C during Friday night.

Saturday

The day will start cloudy and damp, with some sunny spells to be expected as the drizzle clears into the afternoon.

The evening should stay mostly dry and mild, as similar conditions are forecast during the night.

Temperatures are to reach highs of 13°C to 16°C overnight.

Sunday

The rain should stay away for most of the day, with western and southwestern coastal counties being the exception at times.

Some showers will roll in over Sunday night.

Temperatures are expected to again stay mild at 13°C to 16°C.

