Saturday will bring rain to the west.\ Philip Doyle

Friday

Met Éireann forecasts dry conditions for Friday, with a light easterly breeze.

A few morning showers will develop across parts of the south, drifting into the west later. Temperatures will range from 18°C to 25°C.

Friday night will be mainly dry, with one or two isolated showers moving over parts of the south, with lowest temperatures between 11°C and 16°C.

Saturday

Saturday will be cloudy, with some showers. Up to 10mm of rain is forecast for the west of the country.

Temperatures staying mild throughout the day, between 18°C and 25°C.

Saturday night will be cloudy and wet, with showers continuing to move over the country.

It will be mild again overnight, with some isolated mist or fog patches. Temperatures will fall to between 13°C and 16°C, as easterly breezes turn southerly.

Sunday

Met Éireann forecasts a mix of cloud, isolated showers and occasional sunny spells for Sunday.

Highest temperatures will range from 20°C to 24°C in light winds.

Sunday night will bring clear conditions and dry spells in light winds. It will stay mild overnight, with lowest temperatures of 13°C to 16°C.

Management notes

Beef management

In this week’s beef notes, Adam Woods discusses dealing with dry conditions, safety tips for spreading slurry and managing bloat as animals graze high clover pastures.

Sheep management

Darren Carty takes a look at market lamb demand, vaccine handling practices, fly control and TAMS sheep handling applications.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan talks feeding management during periods of delayed grass growth, reseeding tips and cashflow management.

Tillage management

Siobhan Walsh discusses crop nutrition in light of crop stress, fungicide application to spring crops and the importance of field mapping.