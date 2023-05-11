Friday

Met Éireann forecasts mostly dry conditions for Friday, with spells of sunshine developing and just the chance of a few light showers in the afternoon and early evening.

Highest temperatures will range from 15°C to 19°C in a light northerly breeze.

Saturday

Saturday will be mostly dry, with spells of hazy sunshine throughout the day. Isolated showers are possible in the afternoon and cloud will thicken from the west during the evening.

Highest temperatures of 16° to 20°C in light, variable breezes.

Saturday night will be cloudy, with patchy rain and drizzle developing in the north and west. Milder than recent nights, with temperatures staying above 9°C or 10°C.

Sunday

Met Éireann forecasts damp and cloudy conditions on Sunday, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, giving way to sunshine and a few showers.

Much cooler than the preceding days, with maximum temperatures of 12°C to 14°C.

Long clear spells are forecasted for overnight, with temperatures ranging from 4°C to 8°C, with light to moderate northwest breezes.

Management notes

Beef management

In this week’s beef notes, Adam Woods discusses grazing management tips to utilise current grass supplies, heat detection tips for the upcoming breeding season and a reminder to suckler farmers to complete SCEP applications.

Sheep management

Darren Carty talks fertiliser application in the face of persistent weather challenges, conditions surrounding the Sheep Improvement Scheme and booking your place at Sheep 2023.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan takes a look at land management techniques for land affected by recent rainfall, dietary advise for fresh calves out on grass and the importance of carrying out a cashflow budget for the year.

Tillage management

Siobhan Walsh discusses measures to tackle wild oats in spring barley, disease management of winter barley, wheat and oats and the approaching deadlines for planting wild bird cover and BISS applications.