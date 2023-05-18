Scattered showers are forecast for the weekend ahead. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

Met Éireann forecasts light, isolated showers for Friday, mostly in the west. Temperatures will range from 16°C to 19°C in a light northerly breeze.

Cloud will thicken countrywide on Friday night, with patchy rain extending from the Atlantic. Temperatures will range from 8°C to 11°C in light variable breezes.

Saturday

Saturday will bring cloudy and damp conditions, with patchy rain and drizzle. Highest temperatures of 14°C to 18°C.

Patchy rain and drizzle will continue on Saturday night, especially in the west and northwest.

As the night continues, clear intervals will develop in the east and southeast.

Sunday

Met Éireann forecasts cloudy conditions, with patchy rain and drizzle at first, which will break up into sunny spells and showers during the afternoon and evening. Top temperatures will range from 15°C to 19°C.

Scattered showers are forecast for Sunday night, but there will be some dry and clear intervals too. Lowest temperatures will range from 7°C to 11°C.

Management notes

Beef management

In this week’s beef notes, Adam Woods discusses timely silage harvesting, corrected SCEP payment rates and an upcoming open day at Teagasc’s Newford demonstration suckler farm.

Sheep management

Darren Carty takes a look at measures to identify and treat scald, the importance of correctly tagging sheep and the progression of shearing with unfavourable conditions.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan discusses the importance of utilising heavy paddocks during high growth periods, the use of beef AI on the dairy herd and the perceived benefits of solar power.

Tillage management

Siobhan Walsh talks herbicide use on spring barley, the continued planting of spring crops, proper sprayer hygiene to ensure efficient spraying and Teagasc’s crops open day in June.