Temperatures could peak at 18°C in some areas on Saturday and Sunday. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

The day will be mixed weather with some showers to be expected between dry spells.

Temperatures will remain mild, possibly reaching the mid to high teens with only light winds.

Overnight, some showers will fall but conditions will remain mild.

Saturday

Met Éireann forecasts cloud cover on Saturday morning with some light showers.

Spells of sunshine will emerge later in the day although some scattered drizzle will remain, possibly turning heavy in the northeastern counties.

Highest temperatures will reach 15°C to 18°C, not falling below 7°C to 11°C overnight.

Sunday

The morning will start with showers which are to remain through the sun.

Highest temperatures of 14°C to 18°C are to be expected, staying coolest along western counties.

Temperatures should remain above 7°C to 10°C degrees.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s beef notes, Adam Woods discusses silage budgets for the coming winter, worm control at turnout and confusion around recent letters received by farmers on the new Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP).

Sheep

Darren Carty looks at handling vaccines to ensure they remain effective, the feeding of hoggets with lambs at foot and the records that must be kept to claim payment under the National Liming Programme.

Dairy

Grassland fertiliser application rates, tips to stay on top of breeding and reseeding are all covered Aidan Brennan’s dairy notes this week.

Tillage

Siobhan Walsh takes a look at getting fertiliser onto spring barley, what field work to prioritise in unsettled weather conditions and a winter crop update in the tillage management notes.