Friday

Friday will be windy with widespread heavy showers, merging to longer spells of rain at times, according to Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures will range from 8°C to 12°C, with strong and very gusty southwest winds, veering westerly later, stronger at times in the west and southwest with potential wave overtopping around high tides.

Showers will become mostly confined to Atlantic coastal counties on Friday night with long dry and clear spells developing elsewhere. Lowest temperatures will range from 3°C to 5°C as strong westerly winds ease overnight.

Saturday

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers on Saturday, with the chance of a spell of more persistent rain affecting southern counties for a time. Highest temperatures will range from 10°C to 13°C, with light winds and moderate westerly winds.

Clear spells and isolated showers will dominate Saturday night. Lowest temperatures will range from zero to 2°C in moderate northerly breezes.

Sunday

Sunday is expected to be drier with some sunshine and isolated showers, mainly affecting the north and northeast of the country. Highest temperatures will range from 7°C to 10°C in a moderate to fresh northerly breeze.

A dry and clear night on Sunday night will allow temperatures to fall well below freezing as winds fall light.

Management notes

Beef management

Adam Wood takes a look at the new SCEP scheme, a checklist for rehousing in the current conditions and keeping up to date with vaccinations.

Tillage management

Tillage farmers are seeing a lot of rain in the forecast at present and there is plenty of work to be done, Siobhán Walsh writes.

Dairy management

Isolate any scoured calves as soon as possible, as infections such as coccidiosis and cryptosporidium are extremely contagious, Aidan Brennan writes.

Sheep management

Darren Carty says that torrential rainfall in recent days has compounded challenges facing farmers lambing ewes or drafting hoggets from outdoor finishing systems.