There will be milder conditions and some sunny spells over the weekend, Met Éireann has said. / Claire Nash

Friday

Met Éireann says that there will be drizzle across southwest and west counties on Friday. However, this will be isolated and there will be mostly dry conditions elsewhere.

While some bright or sunny spells will develop during the day, it will be mostly cloudy, with fog possibly persisting in parts throughout the day in light southeast breezes.

Friday will be less cold than recent days, with highest temperatures of 3°C to 8°C.

There will be some frost or ice early on Friday night across the north and east before cloud increases. This cloud will bring patchy drizzle along southern and western fringes.

Temperatures will fall to lows of -2°C to 3°C, in light to moderate south to southeast breezes.

Saturday

It will be generally dry and cloudy to begin on Saturday, according to Met Éireann.

However, patchy outbreaks of rain will develop and these will be heaviest later in the day.

Highest daytime temperatures will reach 8°C to 10°C in mostly moderate southerly winds, fresher along coasts.

Saturday night will be mostly cloudy, with scattered outbreaks of rain, heaviest in the south, with hill mist and coastal fog.

There will be nighttime temperature lows of 5°C to 8°C, in light to moderate southerly breezes.

Sunday

Met Éireann says it will be damp or wet to begin on Sunday, as overnight rain clears into the Irish Sea.

However, it will be generally dry into the afternoon, with more sunny spells.

There will be highest temperatures of 9°C to 12°C in mostly light southwest breezes.

Management notes

Tillage

Ground conditions are still not suitable for fieldwork. Walking crops is even difficult and farmers should hold tight on assessing winter cereals, writes tillage editor Siobhán Walsh.

Sheep

There is a spotlight being cast by veterinary personnel in factory lairages on the suitability of sheep presented for slaughter, with pregnancy status and the clean livestock policy the main concerns, writes sheep editor Darren Carty.

Beef

Beef editor Adam Woods takes a look at fertiliser plans, nitrates meetings and preparing for calving.

Dairy

In the dairy notes, dairy editor Aidan Brennan compares the value in terms of price and nutrition of milk replacers and whole milk.