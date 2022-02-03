Friday is set to be a cold but bright day, with sunshine and showers, some heavy and of hail and sleet too for a time, with the showers most widespread in northern parts.

Some snow showers are likely too for a time in Ulster, especially over higher ground.

Later in the day, the showers will become more isolated and will mainly be of rain, though still some wintry showers in northern parts.

Highest temperatures of just 4°C to 8°C.

Friday night will be cold, with lowest temperatures of 0°C to 8°C early in the night, with winds generally easing and with some frost and ice forming away from western and northwestern coastal parts.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will move into northern and western parts of Ulster later in the night.

Saturday

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy, breezy day and it will be mainly dry to begin in most places.

Rain and drizzle will push down from the northwest over much of the rest of Ulster and Connacht too through the morning, extending further southwards through the afternoon and evening.

However, much of south Leinster and south Munster will hold dry.

The rain will be heavy at times in Ulster and parts of Connacht too. Becoming milder, with highest temperatures of 8°C to 11°C.

It will be cloudy on Saturday night with outbreaks of rain in many parts, with some heavier bursts at times.

Continuing breezy in moderate to fresh southwest winds. Lowest temperatures of 4°C in the north to 8°C in the south.

Sunday

Continuing mostly cloudy on Sunday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, most persistent and widespread early in the day.

However, good dry spells will develop later in the day.

Temperatures will be mild, with highest temperatures of 9°C to 12°C in moderate to fresh and occasionally gusty westerly winds, which may be stronger in western coastal parts.

Management notes

Sheep

This week, Darren Carthy looks into soil fertility and timing of fertiliser applications and says that soil samples costs 50c to €1 per acre annually and are a tiny cost relative to the value they provide in any year, but particularly in 2022 with record fertiliser prices.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan goes through the steps involved in allocating grass to freshly calved cows.

Beef

This week, Adam Woods says to spread your slurry wisely, as he takes a look at how to make the most of it on livestock farms ahead of record fertiliser prices in 2022.

Tillage

Andy Doyle has said that while the past month was relatively dry, a lack of good drying conditions prevented some farmers from availing of a very early start to planting.