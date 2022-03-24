Highest temperatures over the weekend will be between 14°C and 18°C.

Friday

Met Éireann has said that Friday morning will be quite cloudy in some parts for a time, but it will become sunnier as the day progresses.

It will be largely dry. However, the odd shower may break out, mainly in parts of Leinster and Ulster.

There's a slight chance that a little bit of sea fog may encroach on to some coastal parts at times.

Highest temperatures on Friday will be from 14°C to 18°C degrees.

However, temperatures will be a little lower in coastal parts of the east and north, in a light variable or easterly breeze.

Saturday

Mist and fog will clear from most areas on Saturday morning, but may linger along some coasts.

It will be a dry day, with sunny spells and a light easterly breeze.

Highest temperatures of 13°C to 17°C, coolest near southern and eastern coasts.

Saturday night will be dry with clear spells, as well as some light easterly breezes.

Mist and fog will develop in the north and east.

Lowest temperatures will be from 0°C to 5°C.

Sunday

According to Met Éireann, mist and fog will clear from most areas on Sunday morning, but may persist along parts of the north and east coast. It will be dry, with sunny spells and light east to southeast or variable winds.

Highest temperatures of 13°C to 17°C.

Sunday night will be dry with clear spells. However, some mist and fog will form in the north and east in light and variable breezes.

Lowest temperatures will be from 1°C to 6°C.

Management notes

Beef

Adam Woods has the latest tips and advice for drystock farms in this week's beef management notes.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan says now is the time to sort out any fields low in soil pH and to do a full herd milk recording. Read more here.

Sheep

Darren Carty reports that concentrate prices continue to rise sharply and there is unfortunately no signs on the horizon pointing to the potential of costs tapering off. Read the full story here.

Tillage

Stephen Robb profiles all 12 tillage farmers who are taking part in this year’s From the Tramlines series. Catch up here.