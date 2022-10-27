Temperatures are set to stay mild over the weekend, says Met Éireann. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

Met Éireann says there will be a wet and blustery start in the north and east on Friday, with heavy rain and the possibility of localised flooding.

There will be drier and clearer weather in the south and west. However, a few showers will extend to all areas during the morning.

The remainder of Friday will bring a mix of sunshine and scattered showers. Highest temperatures will reach between 14°C and 17°C in mostly moderate southwest winds. These will be fresher in the southwest and west.

There will be clear spells at first Friday night, but rain will develop in the southwest, extending along southern coasts, then slowly pushing northwards.

Temperatures will fall to lows of between 9°C and 11°C in mostly moderate south to southeast winds.

Saturday

Rain over the southern half of the country will be heavy at times on Saturday morning, bringing a risk of flooding, says Met Éireann.

This rain will clear northwards in the early afternoon to more scattered showers.

Highest daytime temperatures on Saturday will range from 13°C to 16°C in moderate southerly winds.

Most places will be dry on Saturday night, but there will be a chance of heavy showers on south and east coasts, possibly bringing thunderstorms to coastal areas at times.

Lowest nighttime temperatures will fall to 9°C to 11°C, with moderate to fresh southeast winds.

Sunday

There will be sunny spells on Sunday, but scattered heavy showers will become widespread during the afternoon.

Temperatures will reach highs ranging from 13°C to 15°C in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds. These will be strong at times in the afternoon and around showers.

Met Éireann says its current indications suggest that weather will remain unsettled for bank holiday Monday and early next week, with further spells of rain or showers.

It'll be windy at times and temperatures are expected to fall back a few degrees to the more seasonal average.

Management notes

Tillage

A wet week has dulled a lot of planting intentions, but higher soil temperatures decrease the risks if ground conditions enable further planting, writes tillage editor Andy Doyle.

Sheep

At this stage of the year, the priority with grass supplies on farms with breeding flocks should lie with ewes, says sheep and schemes editor Darren Carty.

Beef

Beef editor Adam Woods takes a look at the economics of feeding weanlings this winter and goes through some tips to keep weanlings thriving during the winter months.

Dairy

Dairy editor Aidan Brennan shares advice for farmers still grazing in the wet weather and takes a look at some of the issues with the new CAP plan.