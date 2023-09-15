There is a possibility of spot flooding occuring on Friday in some areas of the country.

Friday

Met Éireann is forecasting a wet and showery Friday with the possibility of spot flooding in many parts of the country.

Status orange rainfall warnings are in place for counties Cork and Waterford until 6pm today, with poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions expected.

A status yellow rainfall warning will remain in place for 13 counties until 6pm today.

These counties are Carlow, Cork, Dublin, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Limerick, Offaly, Tipperary, Waterford, Wexford, and Wicklow.

It should stay drier to the west and north with some bright intervals breaking through.

The day is to remain cool with highest temperatures of 12°C to 15°C.

Saturday

Saturday should remain mostly dry, although light rain could hold on in eastern and south-eastern parts of the country.

Sunny spells are expected elsewhere, with the best of the sunny spells to be seen in the northwest.

Met Éireann expects highest temperatures to reach between 15°C to 17°C.

Sunday

The day is expected to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain that stay heaviest and most persistent in eastern counties.

Highest temperatures of 16°C to 18°C are forecast with light to moderate easterly winds.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s beef notes, Adam Woods covers what was covered in an Irish Farmers Journal National Beef Welfare Scheme webinar, replacing empty cows and getting the last of the slurry out when conditions are clear.

Sheep

In this week’s sheep notes Darren Carty discusses worm burdens, hill ram sales and cross-breeding strategies for hill flocks.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan takes a look at the options for herds facing a cut to derogation stocking rates, slurry exports and the upcoming November Dairy Day in this week’s dairy management notes.

Tillage

An update on the progress of fieldwork, recommended variety lists, the ACRES catch crop deadline and the risks of early planting are all covered in Siobhán Walsh’s tillage notes this week.