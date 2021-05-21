Scattered showers with a chance of sunshine over the weekend. \ CJ Nash

Friday will start off cloudy, with showery spells. However, it will brighten up in the afternoon and evening with some sunshine, Met Éireann has said.

There may be some further rain falling in Munster and Leinster, with the most rainfall occurring in the south and west.

Some localised flooding may occur in these areas.

Highest temperatures will range between 11°C to 15°C, with coolest temperatures being felt in the north.

Saturday

Saturday will be a drier day overall, with only a scattering of showers. Winds will be mostly moderate and from the west to northwest.

Cloud will build from the west, spreading rainfall eastwards on Saturday night.

It will be a cool day, with highest temperatures of 9°C to 12°C.

Sunday

Rain will clear away eastwards into the Irish Sea on Sunday morning. Sunshine and showers will follow, some of which may be heavy.

There is a chance of some thunderstorms, Met Éireann added. There will be mainly moderate, but occasionally gusty, south-westerly winds.

Highest temperatures will vary between 10°C and 13°C.

Management notes

Tillage

Recent rains, although welcomed by many after the dry spell, have interfered with the application of fungicides and herbicides. Andy Doyle covers the options for disease control in both spring and autumn-sown crops.

Sheep

With the huge variance in grass growth rates across the country, Darren Carty outlines the opportunities available through rotational grazing systems. Animal tagging and record keeping are also covered.

Beef

Knowing the situation with worm burdens in calves, as well as stock feed requirements in times of grass deficits are important at this time of the year, writes Adam Woods.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan takes a look at stock bull management over the breeding season, nitrogen application rates and calf health at grass.