Eamon Mansworth ploughs a field ahead of sowing spring barley in a week or two weather permitting. Eamon had hoped to sow a crop of winter barley in 2022 but poor weather made it difficult. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

Friday will see plenty of dry weather, with a mix of cloud and some bright or sunny spells, Met Éireann has said.

A few light showers will feed south over the country on a moderate northerly breeze. Highest temperatures of 8°C to 11°C.

Friday night will be largely dry, with long clear spells developing.

It'll be a cold night, with temperatures falling back to between -2°C and 3°C, with the chance of some frost. A light to moderate northeast breeze will develop.

Saturday

Most of the country will be dry on Saturday, but it will feel rather chilly in a moderate northeast breeze, according to Met Éireann.

Cloud will move in across eastern and southern areas at times, with the best chance of sunshine in the west and north of the country. Maximum temperatures of 6°C to 9°C, coldest along Irish Sea coasts.

It'll be cold and dry on Saturday night, with cloudy skies across parts of the east and south. However, there will be good clear spells elsewhere and that will allow some frost to form.

Minimum temperatures ranging -2°C to 3°C, coldest in Connacht and west Ulster.

Sunday

Any frost will clear on Sunday morning to leave a dry day, with a mix of cloud and bright spells.

Highest temperatures will be of 5°C to 8°C in a moderate east or southeast breeze, fresh along southern and southeastern coasts.

It will stay dry on Sunday night and temperatures will fall back generally to between -1°C and 2°C, but it will be somewhat less cold along eastern and southern coasts in a moderate southeast breeze.

Management notes

This week, Darren Carty takes a look at organic farming, ewe feeding space and selling hoggets.

Beef management

Adam Woods takes a look at fertiliser purchases, budgets to buy cattle and getting cattle out.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan says despite the colder weather coming, he would still encourage farmers who do not have nitrogen applied to do so.

Tillage management

It’s a busy time on tillage farms and farmers have many new rules to adhere to in 2023 as the new CAP begins, Siobhán Walsh writes.