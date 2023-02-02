It is expected that a mix of mild and chilly temperatures over the weekend will see only patchy rainfall in most areas.

Friday

Met Éireann is forecasting a cloudy day, but it should stay dry, apart from patches of light rain over the day.

Highest temperatures will reach a relatively mild 10°C to 12°C, dropping a few degrees into the night.

Saturday

A band of rain is to move from the Atlantic on Saturday morning.

The day will brighten up in the northwest in the afternoon, as the showers make their way eastwards.

Highest temperatures of 9°C to 11°C are forecast, but could dip as low as -3°C into the night, as a strong frost and patchy ice is to be expected.

Sunday

The day will begin chilly, but despite the sun warming conditions, afternoon highs will only reach 5°C to 9°C.

Cloud will build in western counties, but it is expected to stay mostly dry.

Scattered rain will fall into the night, when temperatures are forecast to fall to between 1°C and 5°C, remaining coldest in the eastern half of the country.

Management notes

Beef

This week, Adam Woods takes a look at the key messages for farmers that emerged after a round of Irish Farmers Journal CAP information meetings, as well as giving pointers on preventing scour in calves this calving season.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan talks farm costs, preparation for calving 2023 and important soil sampling considerations in this week’s dairy notes.

Tillage

Soibhán Walsh’s tillage notes look at field conditions, when to go out with the sprayer and bean varieties to consider for the year ahead.

Sheep

The sheep notes see ewe condition, liver fluke in outwintered flocks and what to do with the last hoggets left on farms all discussed by Darren Carty.