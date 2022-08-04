Beef farmer Paul Balfe tops a field on an outfarm in Baltinglass, Co Wicklow. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

Friday morning and afternoon will be sunny with isolated showers, becoming more widespread during the evening.

Highest temperatures will be of 14°C to 19°C, warmest in the southeast, with a light to moderate northwesterly breeze.

On Friday night, it will be cloudy, with patchy light rain or drizzle in the west and northwest, but it will be generally dry with clear spells in other areas.

Lowest temperatures of 7°C to 12°C in a light west to southwest breeze.

Saturday

On Saturday morning, it will be dry and sunny in the south and east, but cloudier with patchy light rain or drizzle across much of Connacht and Ulster.

It will become cloudier everywhere during the afternoon, with scattered light rain or drizzle, but it will become drier again by evening, with some hazy sunny spells.

Highest temperatures will be of 15°C to 20°C in a light west to northwest wind.

Saturday night will be mostly dry with clear spells, but cloudier with patchy drizzle near west and northwest coasts.

Lowest temperatures will be of 9°C to 13°C in a light and variable breeze.

Sunday

Sunday morning will be dry with sunny spells, but it will become cloudier in the afternoon with patches of drizzle possible near Atlantic coasts.

Highest temperatures of 16°C to 21°C with light and variable breezes.

Sunday night will be dry with clear spells. Patches of mist and fog may develop in near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures of 10°C to 14°C.

Management notes

Dairy

Aidan Brennan said that farmers need to be aware of what they are buying when putting in multispecies swards.

Beef

This week Adam Woods looks at lungworm infection, the Thrive open day and building grass covers over the next month.

Tillage

As harvest progresses, there are signs that yields are improving across most of the crops harvested to date, Andy Doyle says.

Sheep

Darren Carty says that a closed flock policy provides the best protection, but for times when animals must be purchased, then the risk can be reduced with an extensive quarantine protocol.