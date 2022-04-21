Temperatures will range from as low as 2°C at night up to 16°C during the day this wekeend.

Friday

Friday morning will be largely dry, with hazy sunny spells and just isolated light showers.

Met Éireann has said that, throughout the day, it will become cloudier over the southern half of the country, with scattered outbreaks of rain at times.

It will become breezy in moderate to fresh east to northeast winds, with highest temperatures of 13°C to 16°C.

Friday night is set to be mostly dry, with clear spells developing for a time, but becoming cloudier again later.

Lowest temperatures will be of 4°C to 8°C in a light to moderate northeasterly wind.

Saturday

On Saturday morning, it will be dry with sunny spells over the northern half of the country, but it will be cloudier further south with patches of light rain.

During the afternoon, sunny spells and scattered showers will develop. The showers will be most frequent in the south and east, but by evening most areas will be dry.

Highest temperatures of 12°C to 15°C in a moderate to fresh northeasterly breeze.

Saturday night will be mostly dry, with clear spells and a slight chance of light showers in the east.

Lowest temperatures of 3°C to 7°C in a light to moderate northeasterly wind.

Sunday

Sunday morning will be dry, with sunny spells and scattered showers popping up in the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures of 11°C to 15°C, mildest in the southwest, with the light to moderate northeasterly wind continuing.

Sunday night will be dry with clear spells and just isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 2°C to 6°C, with a light to moderate north to northeast wind.

Management notes

Dairy

Aidan Brennan takes a look at some of the key factors involved in getting cows in-calf for this breeding season.

Tillage

With most spring crops now emerged, the emphasis swings to early nitrogen application and herbicides and PGRs are now important on many winter cereals, according to Andy Doyle.

Beef

Adam Woods takes a look at some important deadlines for scheme applications coming up in the next few days for drystock farmers.

Sheep

Darren Carty said that the drop in fertiliser use due to higher prices was evident at a Teagasc sheep farm walk in Roscommon on Tuesday evening, with about 50% of those attending having no fertiliser applied to date.