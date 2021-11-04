Friday will be mostly dry, but cloudy overall with patchy drizzle, mainly affecting the west and northwest. There will be some brighter spells too, with the best of these across Leinster and Munster.

It will feel less cold in light to moderate westerly breezes, with highest temperatures of 10°C to 12°C degrees.

Friday night will bring mild dry weather but it will be mostly cloudy. There will be patchy light rain and drizzle at times in the west, becoming more persistent in the northwest by morning.

Southwest winds will bring fresher weather, lowest of 4°C to 8°C.

Saturday

According to Met Éireann, Saturday will bring rain in the northwest which will move southeastwards across the country, becoming lighter as it does so.

The southeast will stay dry for much of the day. However, some drier clearer conditions and a few showers will follow from the northwest through the late afternoon and evening. There will be moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, and highest temperatures of 12°C or 13°C.

Saturday night will be mainly dry with plenty of cloud and some patchy mist or drizzle. There will be light to moderate westerly breezes, lowest temperatures of 4°C to 8°C.

Sunday will be mainly dry with plenty of cloud and some sunny intervals. The best of the sunshine will be in the south.

There will be a few showers in the north, with light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

Highest temperatures of 10°C to 12°C.

Management notes

Tillage

Variable rainfall levels over the past week could still allow further winter cereal planting to take place, writes Andy Doyle.

Beef

Beef editor Adam Woods takes a look at soil sampling ahead of what could be a costly 2022 for fertiliser, herd health protocols and what to do with surplus grass.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan has some advice for farmers wondering how long more they can keep cows at grass.

Sheep

The recent torrential rainfall is presenting challenges in grazing out swards with a high grass cover, writes Darren Carty.