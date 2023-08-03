Temperatures will range from 16°C to 19°C over the weekend. / Philip Doyle

Friday

Friday morning will be mainly dry, with sunny spells and a few showers.

In the afternoon, rain will develop in the west and southwest and will extend eastwards to all areas through the evening.

Highest temperatures of 16°C to 19°C.

Friday night will be wet and cloudy, with outbreaks of heavy rain, bringing the potential for spot flooding, with lowest temperatures of 10°C to 13°C.

Saturday

Met Éireann forecasts a wet and windy start on Saturday, with outbreaks of rain.

Rain will clear into the Irish Sea during the afternoon, with sunny spells and scattered showers for the remainder of the day.

Maximum temperatures of 14°C to 17°C.

Saturday night will be dry, with clear spells and just a few showers, with lowest temperatures of 9°C to 12°C.

Sunday

Sunday will be a bright day, with a mix of sunshine and showers. Maximum temperatures will range from 16°C to 20°C.

Sunday night will be mostly dry, with clear spells and just a few showers in the northwest.

Nightly temperatures will range from 9°C to 12°C.

Management notes

Beef management

In this week’s beef notes, Adam Woods discusses grazing conditions during heavy rainfall and the launch of the National Beef Welfare Scheme.

Sheep management

Darren Carty takes a look at weather challenges, marketing of hill lambs, farm-to-farm sheep movements and the use of genotyped rams in the Sheep Improvement Scheme.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan talks about reseeding challenges, flexible milking and the incidence of bloat in dairy cows.

Tillage management

Siobhan Walsh discusses the impact of poor weather conditions on tillage progress, sowing oilseed rape, the extended period for stubble cultivation and grain markets.