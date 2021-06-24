Conditons will change over the weekend from highs of 22 degrees to lowest nighttime temperatures of six degrees on Saturday night. \ Peter Houston

Friday

The day will be cool and mostly cloudy, with showery rain extending from the northeast across the country.

It will be a relatively cool day, with highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees. The warmest temperatures will be felt in eastern coastal counties.

Winds will be mostly moderate from a westerly direction, becoming fresh to strong in the west and on northern coasts, stronger at times on Connacht and west Ulster coastal areas.

Friday night will be mild and mostly dry, with lowest temperatures of 9 to 13 degrees.

Saturday

There will be a mix of cloud and sunny spells on Saturday, with a scattering of showers developing, mainly in the south of the country.

Temperatures will reach highs of 15 to 19 degrees, while breezes will be light and moderate from east to northeast.

It will become dry and clear overnight. Lowest temperatures will be 6 to 10 degrees, generally remaining a little milder in the southeast.

Sunday

Sunday currently looks like it will start dry, with some sunny spells.

Afternoon showers will develop over the south, with some turning heavy. Elsewhere should remain dry.

There will be highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees, in light northerly or variable breezes.

It is expected to stay mostly dry, with clear spells overnight.

Lowest nighttime temperatures will drop to between 7 and 11 degrees in the north, slightly higher in the south, with light variable breezes.

Management notes

Beef

This week, Adam Woods looks at fertiliser applications for second-cut silage, tightening up a herd’s calving spread in times of high cull cow prices and the upcoming BDGP stock bull requirement deadline.

Dairy

The variance in grass growth with mixed weather conditions, important considerations when completing farm accounts and some of the pitfalls of farm insurance are covered by Aidan Brennan.

Tillage

Andy Doyle talks about the harvest approaching, BYDV aphicide treatments, the remaining final crop sprays to be applied, as well as the desiccation of rape.

Sheep

In this week’s sheep notes, Darren Carthy covers the presentation of store lambs at sale, good tagging techniques and the upcoming dates of online sheep events.