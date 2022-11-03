Rainfall is to continue over the weekend, says Met Éireann. \ Houston Green

Friday

Friday will be mainly dry with sunny spells, but heavy outbreaks of rain will extend eastwards across the country by nightfall, possibly turning thundery in places, says Met Éireann.

Highest daytime temperatures will range from 10°C to 13°C, with mostly light west to southwest breezes.

However, temperatures will fall to lows between 4°C and 8°C on Friday night in southerly winds.

Saturday

Saturday will have a dull and damp start, with outbreaks of rain gradually clearing eastwards through the morning and afternoon.

Sunny spells will then follow, with some scattered showers mainly affecting Atlantic coastal counties.

Highest temperatures will range between 11°C to 14°C in light to moderate southwesterly winds, turning blustery at times near coasts.

Saturday night will see a mix of clear spells and scattered showers, most frequent near Atlantic coasts. Temperatures will fall to 7°C to 9°C in moderate southerly winds.

Sunday

Met Éireann says there will be a mix of sunny spells and showers, mainly affecting the western half of the country. There will be temperature highs of 10°C to 13°C in light to moderate south or southwest winds.

Scattered outbreaks of rain or showers will develop on Sunday night, most frequent in western and southern coastal counties. Minimum temperatures will be 7°C to 10°C and winds will be mainly light southerly, though it will be blustery in some coastal areas.

Low pressure is expected to continue dominating our weather through next week, bringing blustery winds along with frequent outbreaks of rain or showers. Daytime temperatures will generally reach the low or mid-teens.

Management notes

Tillage

Heavy rain will stop field work for the time being, but there may be further planting opportunities on dry land, writes tillage editor Andy Doyle.

Sheep

With each day of torrential rainfall, it is becoming increasingly likely that many farms will be forced to house animals earlier in the coming weeks, says sheep editor Darren Carty.

Beef

Beef editor Adam Woods takes a look at ration formulation on beef farms this winter.

Dairy

In his notes, dairy editor Aidan Brennan takes a look at the impact the wet weather and earlier housing will have on silage stocks and looks at ways to compare value when buying feed.