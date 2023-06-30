Met Éireann forecasts changeable conditions with rain and showers across the weekend. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

Met Éireann forecasts cloudy and humid conditions for Friday with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. It will become windy in the afternoon with strong winds near Atlantic coasts. Highest day time temperatures will range between 16°C to 20°C.

Friday night will bring loud and patchy rain which will gradually break up into clear spells overnight. Night time temperatures will range from 11°C to 14°C.

Saturday

Saturday will be unseasonably windy with sunny spells and showers, according to Met Éireann.

Top temperatures during the day will range from 15°C to 21°C in the southeast but it will feel a bit cooler near northern and northwestern coasts.

Saturday night will bring a mix of showers and clear spells with lows of 9°C to 12°C in light to moderate westerly winds.

Sunday

Met Éireann forecasts another windy day for Sunday with sunny spells and scattered showers.

Highest temperatures of 15°C to 20°C will be seen with moderate to fresh west to northwest winds which will be strong along northern coasts.

Management notes

Beef management

In this week’s beef notes, beef editor Adam Woods discusses the incidence of red water during summer months and the recently announced Animal Health Ireland’s free vet visit and faecal sampling for worm control.

Sheep management

Sheep editor Darren Carty takes a look at funded faecal egg counts for farmers, worm control, budgeting fodder for the coming months, the national liming programme and the approaching TAMS III deadline.

Dairy management

Dairy editor Aidan Brennan talks about conditions for reseeding, water pressures and the Moorepark Open Day on 4 July.

Tillage management

Tillage editor Siobhan Walsh discusses rainfall levels, harvest preparation, spraying costs and disease incidence.