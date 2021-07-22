Sunday will see a mix of sunny spells with scattered showers. \ Padraig Thornton

Friday

Friday will be hot with sunny spells expected, according to Met Éireann.

However, heavy showers and thunderstorms can be expected in south Leinster, drifting across the midlands and into south Connacht and north Munster as they day progresses. Highest temperatures of 26°C to 29°C are forecast.

A moderate easterly breeze will keep temperatures cooler in east Leinster and south Munster, with highs of 25°C expected.

Friday night will see humid conditions with temperatures of 15°C to 17°C forecast as well as light northeast winds. Showers will continue across Munster throughout the night.

Saturday

Scattered showers are expected across Muster and south Leinster on Saturday, mostly affecting coastal counties.

There will be dry spells across the rest of the country, with the exception of some isolated showers. Cooler temperatures will be experienced, with highest temperatures of 20°C along the east coast and 25°C in the west of the country.

Light and variable winds will see Saturday night cooler, with expected temperatures 12°C to 15°C. Remaining showers will die out and clear spells can be expected in most areas.

Sunday

Met Éireann has forecast a mix of sunny spells with scattered showers on Sunday. Temperatures will range from 22°C to 25°C with a moderate northerly breeze. Sunday night will be dry and clear with showers moving towards northwestern coasts at dawn. Mild temperatures of 14°C are forecast.

Management notes

Dairy

This week, Aidan Brennan writes about staying on top of heat stress, a slowing of grass growth rates and the main herd issues to be conscious of this year.

Beef

Setting up a creep-grazing system for suckling calves, the factors to consider before castrating bull calves and grazing advice with variable grass growth rates are discussed this week by Declan Marren.

Tillage

In the tillage notes, Andy Doyle covers the accelerated pace of grain ripening, preliminary indications of harvest yields, stubble cultivation, getting catch crops sown and the risk of fire at harvest time.

Sheep

Darren Carthy writes about heat-related ram fertility issues, the welfare-friendly transport of sheep, heat stress in working dogs and counteracting the tight supplies of grass on sheep farms.