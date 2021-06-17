Friday and Saturday will stay dry, with showery outbreaks across most areas on Sunday. \ Peter Houston

Friday

High air pressure will stabilise weather conditions for much of Friday, according to the weather forecast.

It will be generally dry and bright across much of the country, with patchy cloud emerging in western coastal areas.

Highest temperatures will range from 14 to 17 degrees with a light, cool breeze throughout the day.

Lowest temperatures over Friday night will range from 6 to 9 degrees, allowing a slight mist to develop.

Saturday

It will remain dry into Saturday, with widespread sunny spells to start the day.

Cloud will gradually build from the west through the morning and afternoon, with some rain falling along the western coast.

Highest temperatures will be between 14 and 19 degrees.

Moderate southerly winds will increase from fresh to strong at times.

Sunday

The mild conditions will break on Sunday.

It will be a dull and wet day, with showery outbreaks of rain affecting most parts of the country.

There is also the potential for heavier rain to fall in some areas at times.

Highest temperatures will be between 14 and 19 degrees with moderate southerly winds. These winds will be stronger along the coast.

Management notes

Beef

Adam Woods writes on the looming BDGP stock bull deadline, summer scour syndrome in grazing calves and applying for the BEAM nitrates reduction extension.

Sheep

Maintaining lamb performance in times of strong grass growth, checking ewes at weaning and the import factors to consider when working dogs are all topics addressed by Darren Carthy.

Dairy

The financial return of feeding meal to produce mid-season milk, cutting back on nitrogen and replacing P and K offtakes are covered by Aidan Brennan.

Tillage

Andy Doyle writes about crop standing concerns, final fungicides for cereal crops, winter rape desiccation and the recent increase in wet weather diseases.