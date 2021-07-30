Met Éireann has forecasted average daily temperatures will range from 15°C to 20°C. / Philip Doyle

Friday

The east and southeast are forecasted to remain bright on Friday, as conditions will remain cloudy further to the west.

Rain will spread over the western half of the country, with only a few scattered showers to the east.

Drier conditions will be established over Ulster, much of Connacht and north Leinster as the day progresses.

Top temperatures will reach 15°C to 18°C in a moderate westerly breeze.

Some mist and fog will settle in coastal areas overnight.

It will remain a mild night, with temperatures dropping to between 12°C and 14°C.

Saturday

Saturday will start cloudy, with some light showers becoming more frequent over the afternoon.

Rain will ease by evening time, as some nice sunny spells develop. Winds will keep the west cool, as highest temperatures of 17°C to 20°C are hit.

It should remain mainly dry and clear over much of the country overnight, with only a few scattered showers.

Lowest temperatures are expected to range from 10°C to 13°C.

Sunday

It will be a cloudy morning, with well-scattered showers.

Some bright spells will develop as the afternoon dries up, with showers only occurring in some places.

Highest temperatures will reach 16°C to 19°C, with conditions warmest along eastern and southern coasts.

The night will stay dry, as showers will only fall in coastal areas.

Management notes

Beef

This week, Adam Woods covers the details of BEEP-S weighing requirements, Thursday’s webinar on producing quality weanlings and farm safety tips to remember when children are on the farm.

Dairy

Maintaining good cow flow into the parlour, average farm grass covers and taking the opportunity to cut back on meal feeding rates are discussed by Aidan Brennan in the dairy management notes.

Sheep

The early store lamb trade, worm burdens on pasture being grazed by lambs and sheep tagging issues that have cropped up over the past few weeks are covered by Darren Carty.

Tillage

Andy Doyle writes about the progress of the harvest, grain storage temperatures, the benefits of hedging risk when choosing which crops to drill and the precautions that must be taken when saving seed for home-use at planting.