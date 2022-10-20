Friday

It will be breezy on Friday, with widespread showers or longer spells of rain, Met Éireann has said. There will be some dry and bright periods too.

Highest temperatures will be 14°C to 17°C, with fresh and gusty southeast or variable winds.

On Friday night, rain and showers look set to become largely confined to Connacht and Ulster, with good dry periods developing elsewhere.

Lowest temperatures of 7°C to 11°C in moderate to fresh south or southwest winds.

Saturday

There will be showers about on Saturday, especially across Connacht and Ulster, where some will be heavy and prolonged.

Across Leinster and Munster, there will be long dry spells, along with some sunshine. Fairly mild, with highest temperatures of 13°C to 17°C degrees in a moderate southwest breeze.

On Saturday night, a spell of rain will spread from the south. Lowest temperatures will be 7°C to 12°C in a moderate southerly breeze, Met Éireann has said.

Sunday

Mostly cloudy and damp on Sunday, with showery outbreaks of rain.

Some heavy downpours are possible, especially in the east of the country. Highest temperatures of 13°C to 16°C in a moderate southeast wind.

Further outbreaks of rain on Sunday night. Lowest temperatures of 9°C to 12°C in fresh and gusty cyclonic variable winds.

Management notes

Beef management

Adam Woods takes a look at housing animals, BDGP and BEEP deadlines and vermin control around yards.

Dairy management

With so much rain after falling, some farmers have been forced to house cows on a temporary or more full-time basis, Aidan Brennan reports.

Tillage management

Recent rain and the lowering of soil temperatures will likely result in lower crop establishment percentages, which should mean higher seed rates, says Andy Doyle.

Sheep management

With underfoot conditions deteriorating and levels of grass utilisation reducing, grazing practices may need to be changed to keep animal performance on track, according to Darren Carty.