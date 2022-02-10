Temperatures are not set to exceed 10°C this weekend. / Claire Nash

Friday

The day will start chilly, with widespread frost and ice in some parts.

The frost is set to clear before a brief dry spell gives way to scattered showers, which will begin in western regions and move across the country from midday.

Some eastern counties may stay dry throughout the day.

Highest temperatures of 5°C to 9°C are to be expected, with Ulster facing the coolest temperatures.

Saturday

Saturday will be breezy and showery.

Rain will persist for longer spells in some regions and develop into heavier downpours.

However, there may be some limited bright spells between the showers.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as 4°C to 6°C.

Sunday

The day will likely see a continuation of scattered showers mixed with drier spells, although Met Éireann has noted that the forecast could be subject to change.

It is expected that highest temperatures on Sunday will reach 7°C to 10°C.

Nighttime temperatures on Sunday will drop to between 2°C to 4°C.

