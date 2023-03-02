It will drop to near freezing on Saturday night and Sunday night.

Friday

The day is to stay mostly dry, with only a few sporadic showers, most of which will fall in northern areas, Met Éireann has forecast.

It is to be cloudy, with some sunny spells in the southwest and west.

Temperatures will reach highs of 7°C to 9°C before dropping to around 0°C overnight.

Saturday

The day will start cloudy and mostly dry before a few rainy showers develop.

Temperatures will remain around 6°C or 7°C during the day before dropping to a degree or two either side of freezing.

Sunday

Rain is expected to hold off for most of the day, with only a few light showers.

It should stay around the same 6°C or 7°C temperature as Saturday, according to the forecast.

Management notes

Beef

Adam Woods takes a look at what commercial beef values will mean for farmers buying in marts and has some pointers on nutrition in the calved suckler cow in this week’s beef notes.

Dairy

Discussed by Aidan Brennan in the dairy notes are grazing conditions on farms, breeding heifers and cow banding submissions.

Sheep

The factors to consider when spreading lime and slurry, capturing valuable information at lambing and an upcoming organics webinar are covered by Darren Carty in the sheep notes.

Tillage

Siobhan Walsh takes a look at the conditions for fieldwork, new buffer strip rules, planting and choosing the right variety in this week’s tillage management notes.