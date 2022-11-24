The weekend is set to remain dull and drizzly, according to Met Éireann. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

The day will start with some sunny spells and scattered showers, growing cloudier as the day progresses.

Highest temperatures of 9°C to 13°C in southwesterly winds. It should stay dry for most of Friday night.

Saturday

Met Éireann is expecting a dull and damp day on Saturday, with the odd scattering of showers, most of them in the south.

Some showers may turn heavy, but temperatures are expected to climb to between 12°C to 15°C, which is somewhat higher than to be anticipated at this time of the year.

Sunday

The day will see some settled spells in areas other than those along the west coast.

Highest temperatures of 9°C to 13°C can be expected in moderate winds.

Again on Sunday night, showers should persist along the western seaboard while it remains largely dry elsewhere.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s beef notes, Adam Woods gives a reminder on the deadline for the 2023 Fodder Support Scheme, advice for grazing kale and an overview of vermin control in yards.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan covers dairy cow winter dosing, closing grass covers and consideration for farm finance as the end of the year draws close.

Tillage

On the tillage front, Andy Doyle takes a look at another week of adverse weather conditions, weed growth, aphicide timings and soil testing.

Sheep

Closing up parts of the farm to have sufficient grass supplies next spring, health at housing and upcoming Sheep Ireland regional information meetings are covered in Darren Carty’s weekly sheep notes.