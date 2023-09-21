Macra attempts to break a world record for the most people simultaneously throwing wellington boots which stood at 792. Macra was hoping to get over 800 people to take part. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers in the morning, but they will gradually die out as good sunny spells develop by midday, Met Éireann has said.

Staying generally dry through the afternoon, with just the slight chance of a passing shower. Northerly winds will ease too, with highs of 12°C to 15°C.

Friday night will be mostly dry and calm, with plenty of long clear spells through the night.

Met Éireann has said that there will be some mist and fog patches and it will be quite chilly too, as temperatures fall to between 4°C and 7°C.

Saturday

Saturday will start largely dry with some sunny spells, but a spell of rain will sweep across the country during the late morning and afternoon accompanied by blustery southerly winds, strong at times around coasts. Highs will be of 14°C to 17°C.

The rain will clear Saturday evening, with a few showers lingering about the coasts. The strong southerly winds will ease to a moderate southwesterly, with lows of 11°C to 14°C.

Sunday

Sunday will see scattered cloud with a few showers at first, but later in the morning more cloud will build from the south as bands of rain move over southern countries by the afternoon.

The rain will continue to spread further north, with strengthening southerly winds. Some heavy falls are possible too.

Humid and quite warm on Sunday, with highs of 17°C to 19°C.

Management notes

Beef management

In this week's beef management, Adam Woods takes a look at grazing conditions and tips at housing, along with important upcoming deadlines in this year's suckler schemes.

Dairy management

Heavy rain over the last week means that grazing conditions have deteriorated, writes Aidan Brennan.

Sheep management

Darren Carty takes a look at mineral supplementation of ewes and sheep scab resistance this week.

Tillage

Siobhán Walsh looks at the new crop rotation and diversification rules.