Localised flooding is expected over the weekend. \ Claire Nash

Friday

Very strong north-westerly winds with the potential to cause damage will blow across the country from Friday morning, according to Met Éireann.

Hail, sleet and snow are forecast to disrupt travel in the worst affected areas.

Winds will gradually ease into the afternoon, but the showers will continue.

Afternoon temperatures are expected to remain between 2°C and 6°C, before falling to as low as -2°C overnight.

Saturday

The day will start off wet with localised incidences of flooding to be seen around the country.

Heavier downpours are set to ease to lighter showers, but winds are to remain fresh and gusty.

Afternoon temperatures of 5°C to 10°C are expected.

Temperatures will begin to rise overnight and downpours will become more intense moving in from the north-west.

Sunday

Sunday may again see incidences of localised flooding, as the day starts blustery with strong winds and heavy rains.

Although showers may slow in some areas, others are set to receive hail and sleet.

Afternoon temperatures are set to stay between 5°C to 9°C.

Conditions will worsen again on Sunday night, as it will turn wintery in the north and west.

The night will also see the resumption of gusty westerly winds and strong rains.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s beef notes, Adam Woods covers spring grazing targets, the strong performance of the mart trade, the status of the new BEEP scheme and the next Irish Farmers Journal beef webinar.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan discusses the importance of assessing herd health over the calving season, managing bull calves on-farm and preparations for the next few days of poor weather.

Sheep

The considerations to keep in mind when turning out ewes with lambs at foot in inclement weather, treating hypothermia, a Clean Livestock Policy (CLP) reminder and Footvax supply shortages are all in Darren Carthy’s sheep notes this week.

Tillage

Andy Doyle describes the change in ground conditions, the right time to get fertiliser spread and crop establishment targets to keep in mind when considering seeding rates.