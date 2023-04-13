The milder conditions and lighter rainfall could allow for land to dry up in many places over the weekend. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

There will be some early showers in the south that will clear in the morning, with the rest of the day being a mix of sunshine and light rain, Met Éireann has forecast.

Showers will be heaviest over the northern half of the country with a chance of some hail in places.

Highest temperatures are expected to reach 9°C to 12°C, with frost being possible overnight as temperatures fall back to between 0°C to 3°C.

Saturday

Cloudy and rainy conditions will break out gradually on Saturday morning, moving over the country north-eastwards and will lighten up into the evening.

Highest temperatures of 10°C to 13°C can be expected, staying relatively mild into the night - when some patchy rain could fall.

Sunday

The day should remain mild but cloudy, with dry spells again interrupted by light drizzly showers.

Met Éireann expects temperatures will rise to highs of 13°C to 17°C.

The night will be mild and mainly dry, only dropping to around 8°C to 10°C.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s notes, Adam Woods takes a look at dealing with delayed turnouts on beef farms, as well as the figures to consider when getting fertiliser and slurry out onto silage ground.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan discusses herd management in wet weather, keeping an eye on late calvers and when to come in with tail paint ahead of the 2023 breeding season.

Sheep

The heightened risk to lambs posed by Nematodirus this week and an upcoming Eurosheep webinar featuring New Zealand sheep farmer views are covered in Darren Carthy’s sheep notes.

Tillage

Siobhan Walsh explains the key considerations for establishing the last of the spring cereals as the season moves on and spraying protocols for winter crops in this week’s tillage notes.