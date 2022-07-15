Sunday is set to be very warm and dry, with long spells of sunshine. \ Paidi Kelly

Friday

Friday morning will be largely cloudy with scattered light rain, but it will brighten up through the afternoon and evening with spells of warm sunshine developing, according to Met Éireann.

Highest temperatures will be of 17°C to 24°C, warmest in the south and southeast. It will be cooler along north-facing coasts due to a light to moderate north to northwesterly breeze.

Friday night will be dry with long clear spells and isolated mist and fog. Lowest temperatures of 8°C to 12°C in a light and variable breeze.

Saturday

Saturday morning will be dry with spells of hazy sunshine, however it will become cloudy at times during the afternoon and evening with isolated showers possible.

Warm with highs of 20°C to 25°C in a light south to southeasterly breeze. There will be a few light showers early on Saturday night, but it will become dry with clear spells overnight.

Met Éireann has said it will be very mild Saturday night, with temperatures remaining above 12°C to 15°C in a light south to southeasterly wind.

Sunday

Sunday is set to be very warm and dry, with long spells of sunshine.

Highest temperatures will be of 22°C to 27°C in a light south to southeasterly breeze.

Sunday night will also be warm and dry with clear spells. Temperatures will stay above 13°C to 16°C and there will be a light south to southeast breeze.

High temperature advisory warning

Ireland will experience a hot spell Sunday and into early next week, Met Éireann warns.

Daytime temperatures will widely reach the high 20s, possibly exceeding 30°C in some locations.

It will remain uncomfortably warm overnight too.

Management notes

Beef

Adam Woodstakes a look at the in-spec bonus criteria, water requirements for livestock ahead of a very hot weekend and some important deadlines in BEEP-S.

Tillage

Andy Doyle says that the first week and a half of winter barley harvesting has been generally disappointing given the effort and investment involved.

Sheep

With Met Éireann forecasting temperatures to widely reach the mid to high 20s in places, precautions will be required to bring animals through this period unaffected, Darren Carty says.