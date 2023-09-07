The sun rises over a farmyard near Littleton, Co Tipperary. \ Donal O' Leary

Friday

Friday will be another very warm or hot day, with highs of 24°C to 28°C, possibly higher in a few places, according to Met Éireann.

It will be mainly dry, with sunny spells, aside from some coastal mist or fog in parts.

Isolated thunderstorms may develop inland during the afternoon and there will be light variable or southerly breezes.

Friday night will be warm and humid and it will be mainly dry. However, some showers are possible.

Lowest temperatures will fall to between 15°C and 17°C, with light southerly breezes.

Saturday

Met Éireann said that Saturday will bring bright or sunny spells and well scattered showers, some of which will be heavy with isolated thunderstorms possible.

There will be mist or fog in some coastal areas. Highest temperatures will range from 21°C to 25°C, with moderate southwest winds.

Saturday night will be another warm and humid night, with clear spells and scattered showers, possibly heavy or thundery.

Lowest temperatures will range from 15°C to 18°C.

Sunday

Sunday will be another warm day, with sunny spells and showers, some heavy, with thunderstorms and spot flooding possible.

It won’t be quite as warm as previous days, with highest temperatures of 19°C to 24°C and moderate southwest breezes.

On Sunday night, Met Éireann said there will be some further showers, with lowest temperatures of 13°C to 16°C.

The current indications suggest that through next week, the weather will become more unsettled, with rain or showers at times and with temperatures in the mid to high teens.

Management notes

Tillage

The sunshine and good weather of the past few days has been welcomed by tillage farmers, especially those with spring cereals still to cut, writes tillage editor Siobhán Walsh.

Sheep

Grass supplies should now be building nicely, with 20 days grazing ahead of flocks rising to 30 days by the start of October, says sheep editor Darren Carty.

Beef

There continues to be a huge reaction to the details around the National Beef Welfare Scheme, writes beef editor Adam Woods.

Dairy

Dairy editor Aidan Brennan says farmers should be taking advantage of the good growth to get well set up for autumn grazing.