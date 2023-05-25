Friday

Met Éireann has forecast a dry day with a mix of cloud and sunny spells with highest temperatures of 17° to 22° and a light north-easterly breeze.

Friday night will be mostly clear and calm with lows of 6° to 10°. Mist and fog patches will form.

Saturday

Saturday looks set to be cloudy at times, with the odd shower, but it will be mainly dry with occasional sunny breaks. Temperatures will range from 16° to 22°.

Saturday night will bring variable cloud cover with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 7° to 11° with light northerly winds.

Sunday

Met Éireann has forecast cooler conditions on Sunday, with highs ranging from 14° to 19°.

There will be some cloud with sunny spells, with the day becoming mostly sunny later in the afternoon.

Management notes

Beef management

In this week’s beef notes, Adam Woods discusses the best practices for Kale planting, the importance of avoiding in-calf weanlings and farm safety during the silage season.

Sheep management

Darren Carty takes a look at controls for blowfly strike, grassland management and disease prevention of Nematodirus in lambs.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan talks about managing cows not yet bred, the importance of farm succession planning and management techniques for reseeding.

Tillage management

Siobhan Walsh discusses disease control, fungicide and pesticide-use on crops, such as beet and spring barley, and a BISS application reminder.