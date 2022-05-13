Dry weather will persist over the weekend for most parts. \ Donal O'Leary

Friday

Friday will start rather cloudy with a few showers in the northwest. However, sunny spells will develop during the course of the day.

Top temperatures will be of 17°C to 20°C generally but it will be somewhat cooler in coastal areas of the west and northwest.

Fresh southwest winds will decrease light by evening.

Friday night will be generally dry with areas of mist and fog forming as winds fall light. Minimum temperatures a rather cool 6°C to 9°C.

Saturday

Mist and low cloud will clear during Saturday to leave a mostly dry day with sunny spells.

There is just the small chance of the odd shower breaking out in the afternoon.

Maximum temperatures of 16°C to 19°C in light southerly or variable breezes.

There will be long clear spells on Saturday night with a few fog patches forming in light breezes.

An isolated shower may drift in from the Irish Sea to affect some eastern counties.

Lowest temperatures of 5°C to 8°C in light east or northeast breezes.

Sunday

Long spells of warm sunshine are expected on Sunday according to Met Éireann, with just the small chance of a few showers developing in the west on Sunday afternoon.

Maximum temperatures will be of 17°C to 20°C generally but a little cooler on coasts as sea breezes develop.

It will be mostly dry then early on Sunday night with clear spells and lowest temperatures of 9°C to 12°C.

However, rain will develop in the southwest before dawn on Monday.

