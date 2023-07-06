Friday
Met Éireann predicts scattered showers with a chance of isolated thunderstorms on Friday, mainly affecting the western half of the country. Drier conditions with sunny spells will develop in the east. It will be warm and humid, with highest temperatures of 18°C to 23°C.
Friday night will start dry with showers of rain developing in the west. Lowest temperatures will range from 15°C to 16°C.
Saturday
Saturday will bring thundery rain, which will move northwards across the country. Sunshine and moderating westerly breezes will later follow.
Temperatures will range from 18°C to 23°C.
Saturday night will be mainly dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 10°C or 11°C in light southerly winds.
Sunday
Met Éireann predicts a dry start to Sunday, with showers in the afternoon which will be widespread and heavy, with a possibility of spot flooding. Highest temperatures will range from 17°C to 21°C, in light to moderate southerly breezes.
Beef management
In this week’s beef notes, Adam Woods discusses fly activity and mastitis, keeping grass quality up and controlling docks in silage.
Sheep management
Darren Carty takes a look at the importance of weighing accuracy, cobalt supplementation and lamb castration.
Dairy management
Aidan Brennan talks about soil moisture deficits, the upcoming National Genotyping Programme closing date and controlling input costs.
Tillage management
Siobhan Walsh discusses harvest progress, stubble cultivation rules and the upcoming Tillage Incentive Scheme closing date.
