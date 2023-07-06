Met Éireann predicts a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers, which may lead to spot flooding this weekend. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

Met Éireann predicts scattered showers with a chance of isolated thunderstorms on Friday, mainly affecting the western half of the country. Drier conditions with sunny spells will develop in the east. It will be warm and humid, with highest temperatures of 18°C to 23°C.

Friday night will start dry with showers of rain developing in the west. Lowest temperatures will range from 15°C to 16°C.

Saturday

Saturday will bring thundery rain, which will move northwards across the country. Sunshine and moderating westerly breezes will later follow.

Temperatures will range from 18°C to 23°C.

Saturday night will be mainly dry with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 10°C or 11°C in light southerly winds.

Sunday

Met Éireann predicts a dry start to Sunday, with showers in the afternoon which will be widespread and heavy, with a possibility of spot flooding. Highest temperatures will range from 17°C to 21°C, in light to moderate southerly breezes.

Management notes

Beef management

In this week’s beef notes, Adam Woods discusses fly activity and mastitis, keeping grass quality up and controlling docks in silage.

Sheep management

Darren Carty takes a look at the importance of weighing accuracy, cobalt supplementation and lamb castration.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan talks about soil moisture deficits, the upcoming National Genotyping Programme closing date and controlling input costs.

Tillage management

Siobhan Walsh discusses harvest progress, stubble cultivation rules and the upcoming Tillage Incentive Scheme closing date.