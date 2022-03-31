Sunday will be mainly dry, with sunny spells and isolated showers in the afternoon.

Friday

Friday is set to be a dry day for most of the country.

Met Éireann has said that after a cold and sunny morning, cloud will increase from the north throughout the day, with outbreaks of rain extending into the north and northeast during the late afternoon and early evening.

Highest temperatures of 6°C to 10°C, in light to moderate northerly winds.

Friday night will see outbreaks of rain affecting east and northeast counties and may turn to sleet at times over higher ground, becoming more widespread towards morning.

Lowest temperatures of 0°C to 2°C.

It will be coldest in Munster, where, under clearer skies, there may be a touch of frost locally, while cloud cover should keep temperatures higher elsewhere, in moderate northwest winds.

Saturday

Saturday is set to be rather cloudy, with showers and sunny spells, the best of the sunny spells will be across Ulster in the afternoon and evening.

Highest afternoon temperatures of 7°C to 10°C in light northerly breezes.

Showers will become isolated on Saturday night, as most of the country becomes dry with clear spells.

Frost will form in parts the southeast where it will be coldest, with lowest temperatures of -2°C to 0°C.

Sunday

Sunday will be mainly dry, with sunny spells and isolated showers in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 8°C to 11°C in light northerly winds.

Becoming cloudier overnight Sunday night, with rain extending into the north and east towards morning.

Lowest temperatures of 1°C to 4°C, rising later in the night as winds back southwesterly overnight.

Management notes

Tillage

Andy Doyle is hopeful ground conditions will remain good enough to enable planting to continue over the coming week, he reportson spring planting, nitrogen and growth regulation which are among the jobs on the to-do list for the week ahead.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan shares his top pieces of advice for farmers as they go about picking bulls for the upcoming breeding season. He also delves into the new Multi-Species Sward Scheme and whether it's worth doing or not. Read more here.

Sheep

Darren Carty says that this week’s sharp change in weather conditions is giving rise to an increased risk of tetany and farmers need to act fast to prevent ewes succumbing to the ailment.

Beef

Adam Woods is focusing on making sure turnout to grass goes well, treating and preventing coccidiosis and keeping your eye on the ball at the end of calving.