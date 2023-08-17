Sunny spells and showers are expected over the weekend. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

Met Éireann predicts wet and cloudy conditions on Friday, with scattered outbreaks of rain, which will turn very heavy in the afternoon.

There is a risk of localised flooding in some areas. It will be humid, with highest temperatures of 17°C to 21°C.

Friday night will be wet and misty for a time with spot flooding, with lowest temperature of 12°C to 15°C.

The weekend

Met Éireann forecasts a mix of sunshine and scattered showers, some of which will be heavy closer to the Atlantic. It will be warm in sunshine, especially further east, where it will be mostly dry, with highest temperatures of 18°C to 23°C.

Management notes

Beef management

In this week’s beef notes, Martin Merrick discusses feeding calves, autumn rotation and breeding cows.

Sheep management

Darren Carty takes a look at marketing sheep, ram condition and diary dates.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan talks about clover problems, lime spreading and poor milk prices.

Tillage management

Siobhan Walsh discusses malting barley, catch crops and a snatch and grab harvest.