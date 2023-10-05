Friday

Friday morning will be cloudy, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle, according to Met Éireann.

The rain will gradually clear northwards during the afternoon and evening and some hazy sunny spells will develop. The rain may linger in north Ulster through the evening.

It will be breezy, with a moderate to fresh and sometimes gusty south to southwest wind. Highest temperatures of 16°C to 19°C.

Friday night is looking largely fine and dry, with any cloud slowly breaking up. There will be long clear spells overnight, with a southerly breeze too. It will be rather mild overnight, with lowest temperatures of 13°C to 16°C.

Saturday

Saturday is staying dry and rather warm too, with just a little cloud building from the west during the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 18°C to 23°C.

Saturday night will see more cloud building during the evening, but it will stay dry.

Feeling quite muggy too, with lowest overnight temperatures of 12°C to 15°C.

Sunday

Sunday will be dry, with a mix of cloud and hazy sunshine. Highest temperatures will be of 18°C to 22°C in a light southwest breeze.

Management notes

Beef management

In this week's beef management, Adam Woods takes a look at buying weanlings, dehorning calves and lungworm issues.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan says that an extension to the slurry spreading date will take the pressure off farmers looking to get slurry spread.

Tillage management

Weather continues to make things difficult on tillage farms as farmers still have crops to cut and want to start planting winter cereals, Siobhán Walsh writes.

Sheep management

The potential average daily gain attainable will be strongly influenced by weather and crop utilisation, Darren Carty writes.