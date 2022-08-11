Met Éireann has warned the public of an increased risk of heat stress, especially among the more vulnerable of the population. / Donal O'Leary

Friday

Temperatures will reach highs of 25°C to 30°C in most areas, with some inland counties possibly set to exceed 30°C, Met Éireann has forecast.

A status yellow high temperature warning will remain in place from noon Friday until 6am on Sunday.

Coastal regions are set to remain milder, with sea breezes developing in the afternoon. Winds are to remain light inland.

Lowest nightly temperatures will remain above 15°C.

Saturday

Saturday is to remain warm, dry and sunny, with only a light northeast breeze.

Temperatures will reach highs of 26°C to 30°C and possibly exceed 30°C in some inland areas, Met Éireann has said.

The night is set to stay warm, with temperatures not set to fall below 15°C to 18°C.

Sunday

After a warm and dry start, there is the possibility of some heavy showers or thundery downpours in parts.

Temperatures in the mid- to high-20s are to be expected.

There may be some showers on Sunday night, with humidity remaining muggy.

