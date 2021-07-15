Nighttime temperatures are also expected to remain above average, as a dry and humid weekend rolls in. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

Friday will be a dry day in most places, with sunny spells throughout the morning, according to Met Éireann.

However, it may remain somewhat cloudier in western and northwesterly areas.

Some areas will experience patches of drizzle at times. Cloud in the west and northwest will slowly break up and it will brighten up in all areas as the day progresses.

Highest temperatures are expected to range from 21C to 25C.

Friday night will stay dry, with long clear spells, as lowest temperatures will remain from 12C to 15C.

Saturday

Most areas will stay dry on Saturday as spells of sunshine continue over the day.

There will be some patchy cloud and occasional drizzle at times in the west and northwest.

Highest temperatures will be between 22C and 27C, perhaps slightly cooler along coasts as sea breezes develop.

Saturday night can be expected to stay dry and humid as temperatures will not fall below 13C to 17C.

Sunday

Sunday will be another mainly dry and sunny day. An occasional patchy cloud and light drizzle may creep into northern and north-westerly coastal counties.

Temperatures again reaching between 22C and 27C, staying warmest in the south and east.

Management notes

Dairy

This week, Aidan Brennan discusses sluggish July grass growth rates, as well as fertiliser application to grazing ground after the rain in his management notes.

Beef

Heat stress problems in suckler cows, the BEEP calf weaning requirements and the upcoming Farm Safety Week are all covered this week by Adam Woods.

Sheep

Darren Carthy writes about summer cobalt deficiency issues in lambs, the rise in egg counts seen over the past week and the nutritional management of ewes post-weaning.

Tillage

The delayed onset of the 2021 harvest, the desiccation of winter oilseed rape stands, thinking safety around machinery and straw incorporation at headlands are discussed by Andy Doyle.