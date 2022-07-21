Highest temperatures of 18°C to 22°C in light variable breezes on Friday.

Friday

Friday will be dry and bright for most areas in the morning, with warm sunny spells, according to Met Éireann.

Cloud will increase during the afternoon, especially in Munster and Connacht, with outbreaks of light rain or drizzle developing there towards evening.

Highest temperatures of 18°C to 22°C in light variable breezes.

On Friday night, rain will quickly move into the southwest and spread northeastwards across most of the country overnight, with some heavy bursts possible.

A mild night, with lowest temperatures of 11°C to 16°C.

Moderate southwest winds will develop, Met Éireann has said.

Saturday

Outbreaks of rain will move northwards across the country on Saturday morning, Met Éireann has said.

Some drier and brighter intervals will develop. However, further falls of rain will follow in through the afternoon, turning heavy over the north in the evening.

Breezy in parts, with moderate to fresh southwest winds.

Highest temperatures of 18°C to 22°C.

Saturday night will see further showery rain.

Some dry and clear spells will persist also, especially towards the east.

Very mild and humid, with hill and coastal fog and temperatures will not falling below 13°C to 16°C.

Sunday

A wet and breezy day, with widespread showers in store for Sunday. Heavy falls are expected in parts of Connacht and Ulster during the day.

Some warm sunny spells may break out also between showers.

Highest temperatures of 17°C to 21°C, with best values seen across the eastern half of Ireland.

Cloud will increase again overnight, with rain at times.

Management notes

Beef notes

Adam Woods takes a look at what farmers need to do in advance of BEEP weighing, a preview of the Tullamore Farm open day and a few tips on farm safety.

Dairy notes

Aidan Brennan delves into the implications of poor grass growth and what farmers can do to improve the quantity and quality of drinking water for cows.

Tillage management

Andy Doyle says that harvesting progress has been helped by the excellent weather, with winter oilseed rape and oats also likely to go under the blade this week, weather-permitting.

Sheep management

Assessing the body condition of weaned ewes and taking steps to limit body condition loss is the most efficient use of feed resources, Darren Carty reports.