Scattered showers are forecast by Met Éireann for most of the weekend. / Philip Doyle

Friday

The day is expected to start with heavy showers towards the south of the country, which will spread northwards.

It will dry later in the day, before showers return and turn heavy in some places.

Met Éireann has warned that some localised flooding is possible on Friday.

Temperatures will reach highs of 15°C to 20°C, being warmest in the south.

Saturday

Cloudy with widespread showers or longer spells of rain, heavy in places.

Gusts could get strong in many areas and very windy conditions are expected along the west coast.

Highest temperatures of 15°C to 19°C are expected it should not drop below 10°C overnight.

Sunday

Sunday will see both cloud and sunny spells, with some rain, particularly in the afternoon.

Temperatures should reach 15°C to 19°C.

Management notes

Beef

In this week’s beef notes, Adam Woods runs over Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme approval letters, housing under-16-month bulls and considering making improvements around the yard this farm safety week.

Dairy

Proper calf management, jobs to consider when field work quietens down, when to take the bull away from cows and weighing replacement heifers are all discussed by Aidan Brennan in the dairy notes.

Sheep

Darren Carty takes a look at drafting lambs before weaning, picking replacement ewe lambs at this stage of the year, grassland management and management to prevent flystrike in this week’s sheep notes.

Tillage

Harvest progress, weed control, the value of straw, selecting varieties for the coming year and the latest on the straw incorporation measure are discussed by Siobhan Walsh in the tillage notes.