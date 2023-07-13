Friday
The day is expected to start with heavy showers towards the south of the country, which will spread northwards.
It will dry later in the day, before showers return and turn heavy in some places.
Met Éireann has warned that some localised flooding is possible on Friday.
Temperatures will reach highs of 15°C to 20°C, being warmest in the south.
Saturday
Cloudy with widespread showers or longer spells of rain, heavy in places.
Gusts could get strong in many areas and very windy conditions are expected along the west coast.
Highest temperatures of 15°C to 19°C are expected it should not drop below 10°C overnight.
Sunday
Sunday will see both cloud and sunny spells, with some rain, particularly in the afternoon.
Temperatures should reach 15°C to 19°C.
Beef
In this week’s beef notes, Adam Woods runs over Dairy Beef Welfare Scheme approval letters, housing under-16-month bulls and considering making improvements around the yard this farm safety week.
Dairy
Proper calf management, jobs to consider when field work quietens down, when to take the bull away from cows and weighing replacement heifers are all discussed by Aidan Brennan in the dairy notes.
Sheep
Darren Carty takes a look at drafting lambs before weaning, picking replacement ewe lambs at this stage of the year, grassland management and management to prevent flystrike in this week’s sheep notes.
Tillage
Harvest progress, weed control, the value of straw, selecting varieties for the coming year and the latest on the straw incorporation measure are discussed by Siobhan Walsh in the tillage notes.
