Met Éireann has said that Sunday will be mostly cloudy, although some sunny breaks will occur.

Friday will be a dull and wet day initially for most parts of the country, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

It will brighten up over much of Munster during the morning, and in western parts of Connacht during the afternoon, with scattered showers; some heavy.

However, Met Éireann has said that cloudy conditions with rain and drizzle will linger in the north and east for much of the day.

Top temperatures of 9°C to 12°C.

Mostly moderate to fresh westerly winds, which will be strong at times near southern coasts.

Friday night is set to be cloudy with outbreaks of rain and drizzle continuing to affect northern and northeastern parts.

Clear breaks and showers will be seen elsewhere. Lows of 5°C to 8°C.

Saturday

It looks set to be another mostly cloudy and damp day in the east and north, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle on Saturday.

There will be brighter and drier intervals further west and south with scattered showers.

Highs will be of 8°C to 11°C. Winds will be mostly moderate to fresh in the west to northwest, but light northerly - or variable in the north and northeast.

There will be some patchy rain and drizzle in the east and northwest, which will gradually die out overnight with lows of 2°C to 6°C in mainly light northwest breezes.

Sunday

Met Éireann has said that Sunday will be mostly cloudy, although some sunny breaks will occur.

Most areas will have a dry day with just isolated light showers and highs of 10°C to 13°C in light variable breezes.

It will be mostly cloudy on Sunday night, with patchy rain and drizzle developing in western counties. Lows of 4°C to 7°C in light southeast breezes.

Management notes

Sheep management

The unsettled weather forecast means farmers will continue to face challenges for at least another few days in relation to grass tetany. Darren Carty has more here.

Beef management

Adam Woods takes a look at calf scour advice, including preventing coccidiosis.

Tillage management

Siobhán Walsh talks about preparing farmers for dry weather, as the wet weather has continued to delay work in tillage fields across the country.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan has some advice for farmers around managing grass and dealing with the weather over the next few weeks.