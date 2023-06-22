Met Éireann predicts outbreaks of rain or showers for the weekend ahead.

Friday:

Met Éireann forecasts mostly cloudy conditions on Friday with scattered outbreaks of rain throughout the day. It will be humid with highest temperatures of 19°C to 23°C. Friday night will remain cloudy and humid with scattered outbreaks of rain.

Temperatures will range between 15°C to 17°C.

Saturday:

Saturday will be humid with outbreaks of rain, most frequent in western parts later in the day. Most areas will be cloudy with the best of any sunshine in the east and northeast with highest temperatures of 19°C to 24°C.

Saturday night will bring heavy rain over much of the west and midlands, while parts of the east will remain dry until morning.

Temperatures will range between 13°C and 16°C.

Sunday:

Met Éireann predicts widespread outbreaks of rain for Sunday. The rain will clear to scattered showers by the afternoon, some of which may be heavy or thundery. Temperatures will be a bit cooler than in previous days, with highs of 17°C to 21°C.

Management notes

Beef management

In this week’s beef notes, Adam Woods discusses grassland management techniques, worm control in humid weather and the ICBF genotyping programme.

Sheep management

Darren Carty takes a look at measures to maintain grass quality, weaning decisions and the Teagasc thin ewe study.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan talks about fly control during warm weather, the benefits of applying to the ICBF genotyping programme and feeding management in a time of increased grass growth.

Tillage management

Siobhan Walsh discusses lodging in crops, final application of sprays, harvest preparation and the incidence of wild oats and grass in crops.