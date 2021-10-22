Friday

Friday will bring some bright and sunny spells, especially in the northern half of the country, but a good deal of cloud overall.

There will be some scattered showers travelling eastwards across the country, paired with a moderate westerly wind. Highest temperatures will range from 11°C to 14°C.

Early Friday night will be dry in most areas, with outbreaks of showers from the Atlantic affecting west Connacht and parts of Ulster. Lowest temperatures of 6°C to 10°C.

Saturday

Saturday morning will see rain spreading across most of the western half of the country, which will turn heavy in parts of the west. Elsewhere in the country, there will be scattered light showers.

Into the afternoon and evening, showers will travel eastwards to all areas. There will be a risk of localised flooding due to heavy rainfall in the southeast.

Overall, temperatures will be mild, ranging from 12°C to 15°C.

Sunday

Sunday will have bright spells and showers. The showers will be persistent across the west and north of the country, with heavy downpours possible. Highest temperatures of 12°C to 15°C.

On Sunday night, showers will be strongest in Atlantic coastal counties. Sunday night will be cool, with lowest temperature of 6°C to 9°C.

Management notes

Sheep

Darren Carty talks through mating ewe lambs, hill ewe condition and reminds us of the approaching farmyard manure deadline. To read more, see here.

Dairy

As we approach winter feeding, Aidan Brennan looks at some of the important factors to consider when it comes to picking a ration and feeding cows.

Beef

Declan Marren is wary of temperatures getting lower and animals being predisposed to pneumonia. He also takes a look at worm burdens in dairy beef calves coming up to housing. Read it all here.

Tillage

Andy Doyle reports that soil conditions remain good for autumn planting and there is still lots of opportunity to get more winter crop planting done in many areas.