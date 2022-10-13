Friday

According to Met Éireann, there will be sunshine and scattered showers on Friday.

By early evening, most places will be dry, but later in the evening, frequent showers will move into western coastal counties, with heavy and thundery downpours possible.

There will be mostly light to moderate southerly winds. However, they will become fresh to strong and gusty in western coastal counties during the evening.

Highest temperatures of 9°C to 14°C, coolest in Ulster.

Saturday

Saturday will see a further mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will be heaviest and most frequent in Atlantic coastal counties and there is potential for isolated thunderstorms.

Highest temperatures of 10°C to 13°C in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Isolated showers will continue on Saturday night, though there will be decent dry intervals. Lowest temperatures of 3°C to 7°C in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Sunday

Sunday will have a largely dry and bright start, although cloud will gradually build from the south, bringing some heavy outbreaks of rain in the afternoon and evening.

Highest temperatures of 11°C to 15°C in freshening southeasterly or variable winds.

The rain will gradually clear northwards on Sunday night, though it may persist in some areas. Temperatures will fall to between 8°C and 11°C in fresh southerly winds.

Management notes

Beef management

Adam Woods takes a look at listeriosis and avoiding incidences on your farm, lying space requirements and previews the upcoming Tullamore Farm heifer sale.

Dairy management

Now is the time to get sheds ready if cows need to be housed in a hurry, Aidan Brennan reports.

Sheep management

With fertiliser prices at record levels and concentrate prices above €400/t, it is important that paddocks are closed in sufficient time to have adequate grass available next spring, according to Darren Carty.

Tillage management

Lower soil temperatures will begin to slow emergence, thus increasing risks from potential pests such as crows and slugs, Andy Doyle reports.