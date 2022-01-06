Friday

Friday morning will bring widespread showers of rain, hail, sleet and snow.

However, during the day, showers will become less frequent and turn more to rain and sleet.

During the afternoon, rain will develop in the west and southwest. Highest temperatures of 4°C to 8°C in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds.

On Friday night, rain will spread eastwards across the country and will be heavy at times, especially in the west and southwest, with a risk of localised flooding.

Lowest temperatures of 1°C to 5°C early in the night, but becoming milder with strengthening southwest winds.

Saturday

On Saturday morning, rain will clear eastwards quickly.

Sunny spells and showers are forecast to follow from the west, with fresh to strong westerly winds.

Some of the showers will be of hail, with thunderstorms possible.

They will turn increasingly wintry through the evening and early night.

Highest temperatures of around 4°C to 8°C, with fresh to strong west or northwest winds.

Showers will become confined to western and northern counties on Saturday night, with long dry periods elsewhere. Lowest temperatures will be between 0°C and 4°C.

Sunday

Sunday morning is set to bring few wintry showers in the northwest at first, with the rest of the country staying dry.

However, rain will develop in the southwest and spread northeastwards through the afternoon and evening.

Daytime temperatures of 5°C to 8°C, but becoming milder as rain moves northeastwards with fresh southerly winds.

Sunday night will be mostly cloudy, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.