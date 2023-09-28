There will be showers and cloud over the weekend, said Met Éireann.

Friday

Met Éireann said that Friday will be generally dry and bright, with just a few showers. There will be highest temperatures of 14°C to 17°C, in a light to moderate west to southwest wind.

Friday night will be mostly dry and clear early on, with isolated showers mainly affecting Ulster.

Cloud will increase from the south overnight, with rain and drizzle developing in the southwest. Lowest temperatures will fall to between 7°C and 10°C, in a light south to southwest wind.

Saturday

Saturday will be wet and breezy, according to the national weather forecaster, with rain will extending countrywide during the morning and afternoon before clearing northeastwards in the evening.

A fresh and gusty southeast to south wind will develop, becoming south to southwest and gradually easing as the day moves on. There will be highest temperatures of 15°C to 19°C.

Saturday night will start dry with clear spells, but some showers will move into the west and northwest overnight. There will be lowest temperatures of 10°C to 13°C, in a light to moderate south to southwest wind.

Sunday

Met Éireann said that on Sunday, there will be sunny spells and scattered showers, but that by evening, most places will be dry.

There will be highest temperatures of 15°C to 18°C, in a light to moderate southwesterly wind.

Sunday night will be mostly dry with clear spells, although outbreaks of rain may develop in southern areas later in the night. There will be lowest temperatures of 8°C to 12°C, with light south to southwest winds.

Monday

There will be scattered outbreaks of rain on Monday, becoming more widespread and heavier during the day and it will become cloudier. There will be highest temperatures of 13°C to 17°C, with a light to moderate south to southwest wind.

A good amount of dry and bright weather is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday, with showers mainly affecting northern areas.

Management notes

Tillage

Tillage farmers have once again been stopped in the fields by wet weather as harvest continues and winter planting begins, writes tillage editor Siobhán Walsh.

Sheep

Reports indicate the rapid deterioration in ground conditions is leading to increased interest for store lambs, writes sheep editor Darren Carty.

Beef

Beef editor Adam Woods takes a look at some housing tips, a plan for closing up paddocks and what to do if your slurry tanks are still full.

Dairy

In the dairy notes, dairy editor Aidan Brennan takes a look at some of the steps dairy farmers can take to minimise the impact of the bad weather.